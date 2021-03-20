Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 13, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 13, 2021:
- Salina, Randy Norlan – Theft of Firearm
- Platt, Kevin Charles – Speeding, 10 percent or more above posted speed, Failure to Pass Safely, No Driver’s License and Speeding
- Burford, George William – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Parr, Cheyenne Brittany – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Dowdell, Michael Irven Jr. – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Johnson, Byron Wayne – Disorderly Conduct
- Landry, Douglas Craig – Assault/Family Violence
- Rodriguez, Anthony Angel – Evading Arrest With a Vehicle
- Capuchino, Larry – Evading Arrest or Detention with previous conviction