Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 13, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 13, 2021:

Salina, Randy Norlan – Theft of Firearm

Platt, Kevin Charles – Speeding, 10 percent or more above posted speed, Failure to Pass Safely, No Driver’s License and Speeding

Burford, George William – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Parr, Cheyenne Brittany – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Dowdell, Michael Irven Jr. – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Johnson, Byron Wayne – Disorderly Conduct

Landry, Douglas Craig – Assault/Family Violence

Rodriguez, Anthony Angel – Evading Arrest With a Vehicle

Capuchino, Larry – Evading Arrest or Detention with previous conviction

