Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 14, 2021:
- Comeaux, Dylnn Christian – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding and Failure to Appear
- Heckford, Nicholas Paul – Disorderly Conduct
- Martinez, Tiffany Che – Abandon/Endanger Child and Hold for San Jacinto County-Harassment
- Pond, Leonard Dale Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Mischief
- Corena, Kevin Ulises – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Carrillo, Humberto – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Theft of Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Jaime, Geovani – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Roguer, Oscar – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana