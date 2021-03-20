Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 14, 2021:

Comeaux, Dylnn Christian – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding and Failure to Appear

Heckford, Nicholas Paul – Disorderly Conduct

Martinez, Tiffany Che – Abandon/Endanger Child and Hold for San Jacinto County-Harassment

Pond, Leonard Dale Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Mischief

Corena, Kevin Ulises – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Carrillo, Humberto – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Theft of Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Jaime, Geovani – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Roguer, Oscar – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Carrillo, Humberto

Comeaux, Dylnn Christian

Corena, Kevin Ulises

Heckford, Nicholas Paul

Jaime, Geovani

Martinez, Tiffany Che

Pond, Leonard Dale Jr.

Roguer, Oscar

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

