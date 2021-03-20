Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 14, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 14, 2021:

  • Comeaux, Dylnn Christian – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding and Failure to Appear
  • Heckford, Nicholas Paul – Disorderly Conduct
  • Martinez, Tiffany Che – Abandon/Endanger Child and Hold for San Jacinto County-Harassment
  • Pond, Leonard Dale Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Mischief
  • Corena, Kevin Ulises – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Carrillo, Humberto – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Theft of Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Jaime, Geovani – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Roguer, Oscar – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
