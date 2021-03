Helen Louise Scarborough, age 86, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas officiated by Rev. Usher. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.

