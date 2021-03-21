Ross Burtran Camp, 79, of Sour Lake, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Ross was born November 10, 1941, in Pine Ridge, TX to Ross LaidackerCamp and Edith Inez Jordan Camp. He was a retired Oilfield Worker for Dowell Schlumberger and a lifelong resident of Sour Lake.



Ross was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a strong man with a big heart. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help someone in need.



Ross is survived by his wife of 58 years, Laura; daughter, Deborah Tucker and her husband, Charlie, of Sour Lake, Texas; son, Ross L. Camp and his wife, Jodi, of Collinsville, Oklahoma. Grandchildren, Wesley Tucker and his wife, Amber, of Orange, Texas; Russell Tucker of Bridge City; Cameron Ross Camp and Caitlin Camp of Collinsville, Oklahoma. Great Grandchildren, Eli Ross Camp of Orange, Texas; Scarlett Tucker and Jack Tucker of Bridge City. Sister, Mary Margaret Camp, of Lorena, Texas. Brother, Shelby Camp, and wife, Betty Zearl of Thicket, Texas.



Ross is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Melissa Jane Frazier.



Honoring Ross as pallbearers are Wesley Tucker, Russell Tucker, Buddy Fontenot, Ward Lowe, Bucket Camp, and Matthew Gaspard. Honorable pallbearer, Cameron Ross Camp.

Private graveside services will be held for close family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to assist local families with hospice care. Donations can be mailed to the PHC Foundation, 4347 Crow Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ross, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

