The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 15, 2021:

August, Jermaine Paul – Possession of Marijuana

Brewer, Jordan Jacquette – Possession of Marijuana

Tanner, Heather Nicole – Disorderly Conduct

Grant, Abigail – Probation Violation-Driving While Intoxicated

Baggs, Billy Joe – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Louden, Jerry William II – Reckless Driving

Joiner, Damion Omar – Criminal Trespass

Nash, John Eric – Public Intoxication

