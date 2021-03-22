Austin Bank announces appointment of two new directors

Jeff Austin, Jr., Chairman of the Board, announces that the Austin Bank Board of Directors has appointed two new members at the March 2021 Board meeting held in Jacksonville, Texas. Barry Autry and Randy Swanson will be joining the Board of Directors.

“Both of our newest Board members embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table,” commented Jeff Austin, Jr. “We are very fortunate to have them added to our distinguished board.”

Randy Swanson

Barry Autry

Barry Autry is president of Autry Funeral Homes in Jacksonville, Frankston and Athens; Still Waters Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville and Oaklawn Memorial Park in Athens.

A native of Mabank, Texas, Autry attended Tarleton State University and is a graduate of Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science.

Autry and his wife, Jana, moved to Jacksonville in 1982 where he has served the community for over 39 years. His past involvements include Jacksonville Chamber Board; City of Jacksonville Planning and Zoning Board; Lake Jacksonville Advisory Board; Gateway Community Partners Human Rights Board; and member of the Texas Forest Association, Texas Funeral Directors Association, Kiwanis Club, Jaycees and Rotary. They attend Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville where Autry is a member of the Goodfellows Bible Class. They have two children and three grandchildren.

Randy Swanson is a Licensed Professional Engineer with 30 years of experience in the industry. He is the owner and CEO of Industrial Technical Services (ITSCO), a multi-state engineering consulting firm headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas.

Swanson is a graduate of Jacksonville High School; The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; and Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU.

Swanson’s engineering experience began with Alcoa/Anderson County Works, where he spent five years before moving into banking. His 10-year banking career was split between Allied Texas Bank in Jacksonville and BB&T in New Bern, North Carolina. He then moved back to engineering and ITSCO.

A resident of Jacksonville, Swanson and his wife, Mary Claudia, have two children and four grandchildren.

Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the thirteenth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.1 billion, Bank offices are located in 34 East Texas locations within 24 cities and 12 counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 112 years of service in the Texas banking industry.

More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

