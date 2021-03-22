Dustin Cole Harrison, 25, passed away March 17, 2021 in Richardson, Texas. Dustin was born October 18, 1995 in Beaumont, Texas to parents Lance M. Harrison and Michelle Crider Mims.

Dustin grew up loving to hunt and fish. Dustin always loved being on the water or near the water. In 2018 Dustin graduated Summa Cum Laude from Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Finance and then went on to work as an analyst at Ayco Goldman Sachs in Dallas for the past two years. Dustin had an “old soul” and loved to collect vintage records and photographs. He was known as an intelligent, people-pleasing person who loved kids and spending time with his family. He had a heart for his pets and dearly loved his two rescue cats. In his spare time Dustin also loved to play baseball, golf with his family and cook, often trying new and different things. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his parents, Michelle and Brad Mims, and Lance and Amanda Harrison; his brother, Lane Harrison; step-brother, Logan Mims and wife Kaitlyn Mims; grandparents, Mike and Gwen Harrison, Fred and Judy Crider, Buddy and Shelia Greer; nephews, Braylon and Wyatt Mims; girlfriend, Natasha Cable along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Services for Dustin will take place at 2PM, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty, Texas. Interment will follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

