Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 16, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County jail on March 16, 2021:

Hebert, Byron Keith – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Grabill, Cheri Renee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Evans, Mederris Leon – Injury to a Child/Disabled Person/Elderly with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury

Brown, Jarius Andrew – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Snyder, Alexandra Venus – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance

