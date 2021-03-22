Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 16, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County jail on March 16, 2021:

  • Hebert, Byron Keith – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Grabill, Cheri Renee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Evans, Mederris Leon – Injury to a Child/Disabled Person/Elderly with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
  • Brown, Jarius Andrew – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Snyder, Alexandra Venus – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
