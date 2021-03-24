Dayton man arrested on drug, firearms charges

An investigation into the distribution of methamphetamines has led to the arrest of 41-year-old Jesus Manuel “Jesse” Quiroz of Dayton. Quiroz was arrested by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit and the Sheriff’s Special Response Team after an investigation into activities at the home.

Following an investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant and raided the home around 6:30 p.m. on March 18.

Quiroz, Jesus Manuel

According to a statement from Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader, LCSO investigators discovered that Harris County had Quiroz documented as a “Surenos 13” criminal gang member. At the time of his arrest, he was reportedly found to be in possession of approximately 7 grams of suspected crystal meth.

During a search of his residence, they reportedly located three semi-automatic handguns in Quiroz’s bedroom. Quiroz is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm, the statement continued.

Investigators also reportedly found multiple digital scales and packaging materials commonly used for the distribution of narcotics, Rader added. A search of his vehicle reportedly uncovered a duffle bag containing three large, clear bags of crystal meth, weighing approximately 2.48 pounds, along with Xanax tablets.

Due to the large amount of narcotics and the handguns, Quiroz is charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (meth), Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Xanax) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Quiroz was arrested and booked in at the Liberty County Jail. Bonds set by the judge total $60,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

