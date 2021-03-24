Frick announces candidacy for Dayton City Council

In the upcoming May 1 election for Dayton City Council will be candidate Janette (JC) Goulder-Frick who is seeking council member position #5 along with three other candidates.

A top 10 honor graduate of Dayton High School, Goulder-Frick moved to Dayton with her parents and four younger siblings Von, Don, Steve and Beverly in 1963.

Goulder-Frick achieved her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration while majoring in Management Information Systems at University of Houston. This was accomplished while working full-time at Exxon Production Research Co. in downtown Houston. After graduation, she began her career as an information technology specialist and project manager at Northrop Electronics in Los Angeles for five years.

This was followed by 15 years at Boeing’s Information Systems division in Seattle where she received her master’s certificate in project management. Goulder-Frick then transferred to Boeing’s Space Exploration division in Clearlake where she supported the International Space Station, Space Shuttle and Commercial Space programs for 10 years. The job transfer from Seattle to Clearlake facilitated her relocation back to Dayton.

Upon Boeing’s decision to move their Commercial Space program offices to Florida, she was offered an early retirement package and accepted. When First Baptist Church of Dayton, where she is member, offered her the opportunity to become their financial administrator, she accepted the part-time position, which she still performs.

Her love of people has drawn her to membership and service in several clubs including Rotary Club, Priscilla Club, Historical Society, Daughters of Republic of Texas and Daughters of American Revolution while her love of writing has manifested in publication of an award winning book entitled Christianity Made Simple available on Amazon and publication of a monthly pamphlet entitled Dayton History News that she produced and was distributed to Dayton businesses from October 2017 to March 2020.

With Goulder-Frick’s education, training and work experience, she became quite skilled at managing project teams and the project elements of scope, cost, schedule and quality which attributed to her achieving the project manager’s international gold standard – Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.

As the City of Dayton’s legislative and policy-making body, the mayor and elected council members are responsible for enacting local legislation, adopting budgets, evaluating cost impacts and determining policies.

Having attended and observed city council meetings, she has become familiar with city council operations and believes her education, experience, availability and objectivity make her an ideal candidate to serve the people of Dayton as a member of the City Council.

