Burress hopes to regain seat on Dayton City Council

Former Dayton City Councilman Alvin Burress has announced his intention to seek election to City Council Place 5. Burress joined the City Council in 2017, serving through 2020. As a property owner in the city of Dayton, Burress is fiscally conservative and mindful of how every tax dollar is spent.

Burress, a 13-year resident of Dayton, is a process supervisor for Covestro, where he also serves as an EMT and rescue firefighter. He has served for 10 years as a member of the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department. He is a board member for the Dayton Community Development Corporation.

During his tenure, the City has received over $10 million in grant funding, including a $4.8 million infrastructure grant, and $3 million in Safe Routes to School funding.

He has worked with Council to approve and implement infrastructure improvements totaling over $2 million include road, drainage, water and wastewater projects, as well as facility improvement and beautification projects. Burress was instrumental in Dayton’s project that will bring fiber internet to most of Dayton residents by the end of 2021.

“Serving the residents of Dayton is both a privilege and an honor for me,” said Burress. “As an advocate for public safety, I am especially proud of assisting the DVFD in achieving an ISO rating of 2, which is a significant accomplishment for any fire department, let alone an all-volunteer one.”

The ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating is a score from 1 – 10 which indicates how well-protected a city or community is by the fire department, with 1 being the highest rating possible. An ISO rating of 2 puts Dayton in the top 5 percent of all fire departments in the U.S.

Burress has championed superior public safety services for the residents of Dayton, including significant investments in police department equipment and technology. Most recently, he was the driving force in securing improved EMS services that included an ambulance and paramedic staff dedicated to Dayton residents. Response times with the new EMS service have improved dramatically.

Burress is dedicated to ensuring Dayton’s growth is both responsible and well-planned. As part of that, he knows that the City must encourage new development while balancing the needs of current residents and our historic commercial core.

Alvin and his wife, Dana, have lived in Dayton for 13 years with their two sons, Phoenix and Remington. Dana taught second grade at a private Christian school before retiring and now works part time for Dayton ISD as a substitute teacher for elementary because she “loves all of her babies.”

Public service is at the heart of their family, and he hopes to continue serving residents of Dayton, said Burress.

NOTE: All candidates for public office are invited to submit a press release and photo about their election bid to editor@bluebonnetnews.com. The announcements are free and must include a high-resolution photo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

