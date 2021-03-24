Poll locations set for May city, council elections

An important deadline looms for the May 1 election. Thursday, April 1, is the last day to register to vote in those elections and early voting will begin on April 19.

The polling locations have now been established by the Liberty County Elections Administration Office, which released this information:

City of Ames – early voting and Election Day voting will be held at the Ames City Hall, 304 Martin St., Ames

City of Dayton – early voting and Election Day voting will be held at Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton

City of Hardin – early voting and Election Day voting will be held at Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin

City of Plum Grove – early voting and Election Day voting will be held at Plum Grove City Hall, 9485 Plum Grove Rd., Plum Grove

Hardin ISD – early voting is at Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin, and Election Day, polls will be open at Romayor Baptist Church, 307 FM 2610 for residents of Romayor and Rye, and at Hardin City Hall for residents of Moss Hill and Hardin

Liberty ISD – early voting and Election Day voting will be held at the Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty

To view the sample ballots for the election in your area, go online to https://www.co.liberty.tx.us/page/liberty.Elections

