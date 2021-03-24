LC McNiel was born May 4, 1942 in Leggett, Texas to parents Vernon and Liddie McNiel. He passed away on March 20, 2021 in Conroe, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Lamar McNiel; and sisters, Syble (McNiel) Phillips and Velma Lois (McNiel) Henry.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy McNiel; sons, Matthew McNiel and wife Selena McNiel, Carey McNiel and wife Monica McNiel; sister, Verna Dene Pinckard; grandchildren, Grant, Ashley, Brenden, Kiley, Sadie, Ehlonna and Destini; great-grandchild, Riley; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021at The Sanctuary, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at The Sanctuary, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Peebles Cemetery, Goodrich, Texas.

