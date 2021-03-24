Francis Jordan Horger, age 75 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born October 9, 1945 in Greenville, South Carolina to parents Frances and Edgar Olin Horger, II. who preceded him in death along with his brother, Dr. Edgar Olin Horger, III.

Francis served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp. He was a truck driver.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Mary Horger; son, Francis Jordan Horger, III.; daughter, Michele Arnold and husband Shawn; sisters, Clair Allen and Inez Ehrgott; grandchildren, Zachary Allen Jenkins, Dillon Arnold, and Dawson Arnold; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas with visitation starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held at 9:15 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas.

