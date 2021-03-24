Mildred Joyce Bourgeois of Hull, Our beloved Mother, and Grandmother, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center. She was 92.



Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Guedry Cemetery in Batson. There will be a gathering of family and friends also on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at Guedry Cemetery.



A native and lifelong resident of Hull, Mildred was a retired Beautician. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Bourgeois Sr. who was a Navy WWII Veteran and a Pearl Harbor survivor, sister, Claire Nell Murphy, and her parents Leslie P. Taylor and Agnes Carouthers.



Mildred is survived by her son, Walter ” Boog” Bourgeois Jr., and partner Vicki Taylor of Hull.

Grandchildren: LaConda Fregia and husband Howard, Nicki Wiggins and husband Jeff, and Cassy Robinett and husband C.J. Great-grandchildren 7 and great-great-grandchild 1.



Honoring Mildred as pallbearers are Howard Fregia, Jeff Wiggins, C.J. Robinett, David Rogers, Granville Taylor, and Joey LeBlanc. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mildred Joyce Bourgeois please visit our Tribute Store.

