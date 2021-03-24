Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 18, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 18, 2021:

Yates, Jason David – Affidavit of Surety-Theft of Property with previous convictions

Rushing, Clinton Wesley – Burglary of a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property

Callaway, Rashad Deion – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault

Sprague, Shannon Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Byerly, Melody – Violation of Civil Rights of Person in Custody

Quiroz, Jesus Manuel – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

