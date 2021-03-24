Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 19, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 19, 2021:

  • Frazier, Priscilla Lea – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Mulvey, James Harrison – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Revocation of Community Supervision-Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence
  • Coleman, Cayla Ciarra – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wright, Colbin John – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Noel, Jacob Eugene – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Marijuana and Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
  • Diaz-Maldonado, Oscar – Theft of Service
  • Tinsley, Kevin Dewayne – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Tinsley, Rebecca Juanita – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
