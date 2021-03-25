Emery Brookes Corbitt gained her angel wings on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was born on February 25, 2021, in Baytown, Texas to Ethan Rylie Corbitt and Madison Paige Smith. Although only three weeks old, Emery was loved and adored by her family. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her great-great-grandfather PawPaw Jay Corbitt, her great-grandma Mary Smith and her great-grandfather Papa R.B. Colley; and her cousin Jarrod Desormeaux. She is survived by her parents Ethan Rylie Corbitt and Madison Paige Smith of Hankamer; her “Pop Pop” Jody McDaniel and “MoMo” Kasey Colley of Hankamer, her “Gigi” Wendy Corbitt of Hankamer, her “Nonnie and Paw Paw” Becky and Darrell Corbitt; her great-grandmothers “Nan” Leann McComick and “Memaw” Margaret Colley; her aunts and uncles Trevor Smith, Chace Smith, Zeddicus McDaniel, Landon Corbitt, Noah Durio, Roman Durio, and Vayda Durio; and a host of extended family and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Abshier Cemetery in Devers.

To send flowers to Emery’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

