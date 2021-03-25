Blanche E. Cupit, 77, passed from this life on Monday, March 22, 2021, at her home in Liberty, Texas surrounded by loved ones. Blanche was born October 15, 1943, in Hardin, Texas. She attended Hardin High School and graduated in 1962, before beginning her career as a banker with First State Bank of Liberty, where she held several positions. In the early 1980s, Blanche transferred to First National Bank of Dayton and later retired as a vice president in 2002.

Blanche was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Laura Shauberger; brothers Eugene, Gleason, James, and Donald Ray Shauberger; sisters Gertrude Ainsworth and Letha Rives; and son Jason Hargraves. Blanche is survived by her husband of 40 years, Glen Cupit; children Allison Wooley and husband Les; son-in-law Jeff Jenkins; Laine Copeland and husband W.C., and Danny Cupit; brother Howard Shauberger and wife Polly; sister-in-law Naomi Shauberger; grandchildren Justin Montanari, Chandler Wooley, Brooke Wooley, Courtney Ponder and Justin, Calyn Wesson and Brad, Paul Blanchard; great-grandchildren Shevie Tullous, Joseph and Jace Ponder, Tucker and Eva Wesson; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Blanche made many friends during her life, including her best friend, Linda Swearingen. Always cheerful with a contagious laugh, Blanche never met a stranger and, if you became her friend, you became family. She was the matriarch of the Shauberger family and enjoyed every family gathering. Blanche was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Blanche will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation for Blanche will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service. Funeral Services will take place at 1PM, Friday, March 26, 2021 at Hardin United Methodist Church, with interment to follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

