Dayton ISD opens Broncos Café to enhance work environment for teachers, staff

In today’s world, there are limited benefits of being an educator or working for a school district. Just recently, Dayton ISD gave their staff another reason to celebrate and enjoy another advantage to being a DISD family member with the opening of the Broncos Café in the Dayton ISD Support Service Center.

This opportunity that Dayton ISD is providing for employees is rare in school districts. The Broncos Café is a concept developed by Child Nutrition Director Carlton Robertson and it has become an instant hit amongst the DISD staff.

The Broncos Café is located in the Support Service Center, which most people in Dayton remember as the old Stephen F. Austin campus. The old cafeteria kitchen had limited use when Robertson came to Dayton and he soon saw an opportunity to serve the staff members of Dayton ISD.

With the help of Assistant Superintendent Hector Herrera and Maintenance Director Steve Bell, Mr. Robertson soon started on the changes needed to open the café.

“We created the Broncos Café to provide a place where the support staff, teachers, and administrators could receive an adult-size meal with seasoning. The Broncos Café offers a hot or cold breakfast and fresh fruit daily. We have many options to choose from for lunch, traditional meals, Tex-Mex, pizza, subs & chips, grab & go salads, fresh fruit, desserts and make your own waffles for breakfast or lunch,” said Robertson.

Robertson said he envisions the café will provide three services for the Dayton ISD:

Provide meals for support staff, teachers, and administrators.

Provide catering services for meetings, workshops, and special events.

Provide training for the high school culinary students at the Bronco’s Café.

“Our goal is to Serve Education daily at the Broncos Café,” he said.

Broncos Café operating hours are Monday – Friday. Breakfast is served from 7 to 9 a.m.; and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dayton ISD staff can dine-in or take-out.

Interior of Broncos’ Cafe

