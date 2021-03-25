Ronald Ray Livingston, 68, of Magnolia Texas, passed away on March 22nd, 2021 in The Woodlands Texas.



Ronald was born on November 3rd, 1952 to Dewell and Johnnie Livingston in Corpus Christi Texas. He is preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by his loving wife Terri Livingston, son Brian Livingston & wife Shannon, son Tommy Livingston & wife Rachel & daughter Cinnamon Burroughs & husband J.C. Also his grandchildren Shelby, Chelsea, Mason, Maci, Matthew, Bradley, Lyra, Uriah & great grandchildren Kutara, Layne, Carson, & Lawson. He is loved & will be missed by so many!



Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Big Creek Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald Ray Livingston please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

