Glen Cullen Partin, 65, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born on September 13, 1955, in Baytown, Texas to Wade Culling Partin and Letha Arlene Mosburg Partin. Glen worked as a Process Technician for Covestro in Baytown. Glen was an avid coin collector and enjoyed watching the series Gunsmoke and eating Blue Bell ice cream. He loved coaching and watching his sons play baseball. Most of all, he enjoyed working on the family property, which was his life’s dream. He loved his family more than life itself. Glen will be cherished and missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Letha Partin; and sister, Linda Partin.

Glen is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Serita Partin; children, Christopher Spillman and wife Chelsea, Connor Partin and girlfriend Summer Glass, and Rachel Ingram and husband Joshua; grandson, Peyton Strickland; brother, Greg Partin and wife Carolyn; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rosemary and Ray Mozingo; sister-in-law, Kathryn Mozingo; nephews, Wade Partin and Timothy Don and girlfriend Lily; nieces, Brittany Partin and Haley Don and boyfriend Joel; great-nephew, Wesley Partin; and a host of extended family and friends.

