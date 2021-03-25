Little John Paul Pledger Sr., 50, passed away at Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center in Liberty, Tx. He was born July 4, 1970, in Houma, LA to the late James Edward Pledger Sr. and Linda Gwendale Goings. He worked as a truck driver for B&J vacuum. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and Pawpaw, and he loved his family. He enjoyed mechanic work, fishing, and camping. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Mr. Pledger is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Pledger Jr. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 26 years, June Pledger of Hull, TX; sons, Thomas Pledger of Hull, TX, John Paul Pledger and wife Tiffany of Henderson, TX and Nicholas Pledger of Hull, TX; brothers, Shane Pledger and wife Marcia of Dallas area, TX and Jeffrey Pledger and fiancée Jenny of Iowa; grandchildren, Mel, JJ and T.C. and a host of loving family and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. Interment to follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will also be Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel from 12:00 p.m until the time of service.



Honoring Mr. Pledger as pallbearers will be Thomas Wade Fregia, John Paul Pledger Jr., Nicholas Pledger, Kyle Fregia, Randy Fregia, Trevor Hanks, Richard Pledger, and Kelton Fenton. Honorary pallbearers are JJ Pledger, T.C. Pledger, Zach Pledger, and Shane Pledger. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Little John Paul Pledger Sr. please visit our Tribute Store.

