Lynntu Birdwell, 65, of Raywood, TX passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Houston, TX. She was born October 3, 1955, in Ft. Bragg, NC to the late Sidney Daniel Nash and Sally Elizabeth Johnson Nash. She was employed with H & R block where she retired after 25 years as a tax preparer. Mrs. Birdwell loved to read, watch cooking shows and Hallmark movies. She also enjoyed being with her grandchildren, playing Pokeno with her friends, loved boating with her husband, and loved friends that she worked with. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Mrs. Birdwell is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Stephanie Nash. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 44 years, Randall Birdwell of Raywood, TX; son, Randall Birdwell, and wife, Mayra of Jasper, TX; daughter, Jennifer Butcher, and husband, Sonny of Dayton, TX; grandchildren, Sidney Butcher and Slaiden Birdwell and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and a host of loving friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, at 10:00 am at Central Baptist Church in Daisetta, TX with Pastor Leslie Gaines officiating. Interment to follow at Ajax Community Cemetery in Marthaville. LA. A gathering of family and friends will also be Friday, March 26, 2021, at Central Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.



Honoring Mrs. Birdwell as pallbearers will be Sonny Butcher, James Sims, Kade Brett, Tommy Birdwell, Marvin Taylor, and BJ Whitehead. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Wallace, Fred Marberry, Daniel Marberry, Slaiden Birdwell, JR Nash, Jimmy Marberry, John Marberry, and James Thomas Byrd. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lynntu Birdwell please visit our Tribute Store.

