Carlton Ray Lewis, 56, of Cleveland, TX passed away at his residence on March 24, 2021. Mr. Lewis was born on February 1, 1965, in Liberty, TX to the late Sherman Lewis & Edna Caruthers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and fighting. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Mr. Lewis is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond Cotten and Travis Cotten; and sister, Edna Joyce Lewis. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Darla Lewis Capps of Lufkin, TX and Gena Lewis Holt of Livingston, TX; brothers, Sherman Richard Lewis Jr. and wife Billie of Cleveland, TX, George W. Lewis and wife Ledarah of Saratoga, TX. and Jerry W. Lewis of Batson, TX; sister, Pamela Sanders of Saratoga, TX; four grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and host of loving friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11:00 am at Faith & Family Chapel with Speaker Sherman R. Lewis II. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will also be Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:00 am at Faith & Family Chapel until the time of service.



Honoring Mr. Lewis as pallbearers will be Allen Harryman, Rusty Hendrix, Dave Burns, Freddy Yust, David McMichael, and Dan McMichael. Honorary pallbearer will be James Cantrell. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carlton Ray Lewis please visit our Tribute Store.

