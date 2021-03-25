Temple “Tony” Willett, 85, of Bonham, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He was born on Friday, June 14, 1935 in Port Arthur, Texas to Temple Willett, Sr., and Lillie Mae (White) Willett, both of whom have preceded him in death. Temple was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Gladys Lavern Willett, grandchildren, Gregory Scott, and Teresa Black. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 23 years, LaValarie Willett; children, Kenneth Willett, Deborah Davis and husband Jay, Lillian Wright, and husband Bob, Tona Jones, Timmie Jo Jackson husband Baird, Mary Gray, Prudence Lanell Harger and husband Kenny, Vicki Stahl and husband James, Hope Carlin and husband Wayne, Thomas Clymer and wife Sandi; brother, James Willett; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Temple will be held at Neal Funeral Home on March 27, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Temple will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 pm. Interment for Temple will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery. Pastor Jay Davis, Pastor Eric Garrett, and Pastor Stephen Luton officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Kenneth Hager, Nicholas Hager, Cameron Gray, Austin Lehtinen, Anthony Stovall, Penny Carlin, Benjamin Henderson, and Terrance Clymer.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Satter and Nikki Davis

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Temple Willett, Jr., please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

