Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 20, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 20, 2021:

  • Holt, Christopher Dwayne – Fraudulent Possession of a Prescription/Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ramirez, Eric – Public Intoxication
  • Mata, Jose Rodolfo – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Young, Dusty Wayne Allen – Aggravated Assault
  • Tullous, Joshua Kane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Risinger, Johnathan Johnson – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
  • Martinez, Fabian Presley – Consumption of Alcohol by Minor
  • Price, Amanda Claresa – No Driver’s License and Driving While License Invalid
