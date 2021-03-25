Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 20, 2021:
- Holt, Christopher Dwayne – Fraudulent Possession of a Prescription/Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ramirez, Eric – Public Intoxication
- Mata, Jose Rodolfo – Driving While Intoxicated
- Young, Dusty Wayne Allen – Aggravated Assault
- Tullous, Joshua Kane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Risinger, Johnathan Johnson – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
- Martinez, Fabian Presley – Consumption of Alcohol by Minor
- Price, Amanda Claresa – No Driver’s License and Driving While License Invalid