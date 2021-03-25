Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 21, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 21, 2021:
- Allen, Ashanti Devintra Trovoy – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Shaw, Craig Warren – Driving While Intoxicated
- Aguirre, Raymond David III – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Expired Registration, Failure to Appear and No Driver’s License
- Tilotta, Nathan Randle – Deadly Conduct
- Frazier, Zachary Lewis – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Appear
- Drinkard, Dustin Eugene – Public Intoxication
- Bunton, Ronald Wayne – Theft of Property with previous conviction and Criminal Trespass
- Salazar, Taylor Edward – Failure to Identify
- Soriano, Jose Marin – Murder