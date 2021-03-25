Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 21, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 21, 2021:

Allen, Ashanti Devintra Trovoy – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Shaw, Craig Warren – Driving While Intoxicated

Aguirre, Raymond David III – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Expired Registration, Failure to Appear and No Driver’s License

Tilotta, Nathan Randle – Deadly Conduct

Frazier, Zachary Lewis – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Appear

Drinkard, Dustin Eugene – Public Intoxication

Bunton, Ronald Wayne – Theft of Property with previous conviction and Criminal Trespass

Salazar, Taylor Edward – Failure to Identify

Soriano, Jose Marin – Murder

