Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 21, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 21, 2021:

  • Allen, Ashanti Devintra Trovoy – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Shaw, Craig Warren – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Aguirre, Raymond David III – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Expired Registration, Failure to Appear and No Driver’s License
  • Tilotta, Nathan Randle – Deadly Conduct
  • Frazier, Zachary Lewis – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Appear
  • Drinkard, Dustin Eugene – Public Intoxication
  • Bunton, Ronald Wayne – Theft of Property with previous conviction and Criminal Trespass
  • Salazar, Taylor Edward – Failure to Identify
  • Soriano, Jose Marin – Murder
