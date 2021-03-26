Conner seeks re-election on Dayton City Council



Dayton City Councilman Andy Conner announces his bid for re-election to City Council, Position 4. As a fourth-generation resident of Dayton, Conner genuinely cares about the community where he grew up. On the City Council, Conner has fought wasteful spending, bad development all while facilitating positive growth for the City of Dayton.

Conner is a Financial Advisor with the firm Edward Jones and has lived in Dayton for more than 28 years. He is a founding member of the Dayton Enhancement Committee, currently serves as an advisory board member on the Dayton Community Development Corporation and as Dayton’s delegate to the Houston-Galveston Area Council.

Conner has been an active participant in the creation of the Downtown Revitalization Plan, Master Parks Plan and the Unified Development Code. Through these plans, Dayton will maintain its unique feel and hometown qualities. Conner has been a proponent for and a central figure in Dayton’s Fiber-to-the-Home initiative, DayNet.

DayNet will be live in late 2021 to provide an essential service needed in the Dayton community. Economic Development is an area of interest for Councilman Conner. Spreading the tax base out to alleviate the tax burden on homeowners is central to his platform. This is best exemplified by his support for ordinances that hold developers, not current taxpayers, accountable for the cost of coming growth.

“Growth is inevitable,” said Conner. “No matter which side of the growth debate you’re on, it’s coming. You can either bury your head in the sand, or help facilitate it, so that it enhances our way of life.”

Andy and his wife Kelsey have been married 6 years and have a beautiful 5-year-old daughter, Molly. Kelsey is a successful realtor with JLA Realty in Dayton.

“It can be a thankless job sometimes,” he said with a laugh. “But one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done is work for the citizens of Dayton. I hope to continue to serve my community for many years to come.”

