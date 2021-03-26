Dayton ISD: No evidence to support claim against WWJH staff member

Dayton ISD says an investigation of a member of staff at Woodrow Wilson Junior High has been dropped, citing a lack of evidence to support claims that the male employee watched students undress in a locker room two years ago.

“There was an outcry made in January by an eighth-grade student. She apparently told her therapist, who then told Children’s Protective Services, which sent investigators to the campus to conduct an investigation,” said Stacy Gatlin, a spokesperson for Dayton ISD. “The District also did its own investigation that was separate and independent from the CPS investigation.”

According to Gatlin, the eighth-grade student was a sixth-grader at the time she reportedly claimed the incident took place.

Gatlin, who aided in the Dayton ISD investigation, along with Harris County Pct. 3, District police officers and District administrators, said that both investigations found there was not enough evidence to substantiate the claim made against the employee, who was put on paid leave until the matter was settled.

“We could never find anyone who said it had actually happened. CPS dropped everything and told us that there wasn’t enough evidence to continue on. On our end, there wasn’t enough for us to investigate it either, so the District dropped it, too,” Gatlin said.

As an extra measure to make sure that nothing was overlooked, Gatlin said investigators looked into any other complaints made against the employee or others during the time frame the student alleges the incident took place.

“No one else ever came to the school to complain. There was never a concern that was brought to the administrator’s purview two years ago,” she said.

