The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 22, 2021:

Nixdorf, Jeremy Paul – Evading Arrest or Detention and Theft of Service

Byrne, William Robert – Criminal Trespass and Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Williamson, Dwayne Allen – Criminal Trespass

Avalos, Luis Julian – Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon

Garcia, Mark Anthony – Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals

Ratcliff, Stefan – Revocation-Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility

