The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 23, 2021:

Arens, Davette Gail – Bond Forfeiture-Evading Arrest or Detention

Nunez, Samantha – Kidnapping and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Cates, Cade Bradley – Aggravated Robbery and Murder

Salinas, Randy Norlan – Murder

