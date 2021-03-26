LCSO: Tarkington murder appears to be drug related

Officials with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office say they do not expect more arrests in the murder of a 16-year-old Highlands teen whose body was found on Tuesday, March 24, at a property on CR 3015 in Tarkington.

According to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, it appears that the teen, Cody James, was killed around March 12 by his half-brother, Cade Cates, 23, of Tarkington, and Cates’ accomplice, Randy Salinas, 26, of Channelview. Knox said that James was stabbed multiple times, causing his death. Afterward, Cates and Salinas reportedly buried him on the property.

After James disappeared, other family members launched a search for him, which ultimately led authorities to the Tarkington property where Cates lived in a cabin behind his grandfather.

Cade Cates

Randy Norlan Salinas

As the investigation into James’ disappearance began to center around the Tarkington property, Cates and Salinas, along with Cates’ girlfriend, Katheryn Ivy Alexander, 19, of Tomball, reportedly dug up James’ body and attempted to burn his remains in a fire pit.

Knox described a horrific scene where the trio allegedly used an ATV to move the body to the fire pit.

The motive for the killing appears to be drugs, according to Knox.

“The young man had pills on him. Nothing major. It wasn’t a large amount of prescription pills, but he was killed for it,” he said.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was aided in the investigation by four Texas Rangers, including Ranger Brandon Bess and Ranger Ryan Clendennen.

Cates and Salinas have reportedly confessed to the murder.

Bond for Salinas has been set at $1 million while bond for Cates is $500,000. At this time, both men remain in the Liberty County Jail. Neither a mugshot nor bond information is available for Alexander at this time. Alexander has been charged with murder, according to the booking information from the County Jail.

