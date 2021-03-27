Cleveland woman charged with shooting death of ex-husband

A 56-year-old Cleveland woman, Diane Moore Walker, is facing a murder charge for the death of her ex-husband. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Moore on Thursday, March 25, around 8 p.m.

Moore reportedly told authorities that she woke to find her ex-husband shot in his home in the 18500 block of Solomon Rd. in Cleveland.

Within minutes of receiving the call, deputies arrived at the home. During the investigation, Walker reportedly told deputies that she had been asleep on the couch and woke to find her ex-husband, Steve Randall Walker, 64, dead on the floor. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Homicide/Violent Crimes detectives were called to the scene, along with crime scene investigators and prosecutors with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives found that Diane’s story was inconsistent with evidence on scene, which indicated she was involved in the shooting,” according to a statement from MCSO.

Walker was arrested for murder and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Bond is set at $250,000.

