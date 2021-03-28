Betty Tanner Hoagland, 75, passed away March 23, 2021. She was born in Cleveland, Texas on February 17, 1946, to parents Carson and Vina Tanner.

Betty was a life long resident of Cleveland, Texas. She was an avid reader, easily reading up to five or more books a week. If she wasn’t reading, she watched TV shows about food, especially cooking competitions. She never missed a season of NCIS, Project Runway, or The Amazing Race. She loved watching the Houston Rockets, rarely missing a game. Some of her other joys included playing online slots, exploring resale shops, and eating Chinese food, her favorite.

In her lifetime, she had adventures to Hawaii, Japan, Guam and Micronesia, California, and Las Vegas, to name a few. She also made quite a few road trips to Lake Charles. She enjoyed receiving flowers on her birthday, and visits from her grand kids and great grand kids. She loved caring for and sharing her days with her devoted dog Bella, and cats Freddy, and Shorty.

She also enjoyed the rare distinction of sharing the same birthday with her daughter Julie, and Julie’s daughter Carlie. It was a unique bond that was appreciated and celebrated by everyone in her family. And for Betty, there was no higher purpose, or greater joy in her life, than loving, protecting and serving her family. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Carson and Vina Tanner, her sister, Doris Presnull, and her daughter, Julie Vandver.

She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Donald Hoagland, her sister, Jean Hoagland, and husband Bruce, sons, Jack Stoneberger, and Chris Stoneberger, and wife Tara. Grandchildren Carlie and Logan Vandver, Grant Stoneberger, and wife Corie, Chase Stoneberger, and wife Savannah, Olivia Scott, and husband Cory. Great grandchildren, Jackson, MaKennah, Bryson, Hadley, and Sarah. Numerous nephew, nieces, cousins, and wonderful friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

