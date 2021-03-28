LaVerne Irene Jacobson, 78, of Dayton, passed away March 23, 2021 at home. She was born January 20, 1943 in Abilene, Kansas to parents Vern Leckron and Dorothy Shephard Leckron.

LaVerne was retired from the United States Postal Service.

LaVerne is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harry Jacobson; granddaughter Amanda Lambert and great-granddaughter Gillian Graczyk.

She is survived by her children, Marie Lambert and husband Dan, Amy Ottem, and Andrew Jacobson; brothers and sisters, Delorse Hakkila and husband Paul, Gene Leckron and wife Cecilia, Linda Trapp and husband Chris, Susie Gimberlin and Ron Hautamak and wife Marilyn; grandchildren, Andreanna Jacobson and husband Alex, Leah Graczyk and husband Eric, Steven Ottem, Veronica Jacobson, Jake Jacobson and Dannie Gibson; great-grandchildren, Zander, Regan, Konnar, Nolan, Calvin, Aven, Asher and Morgan; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Tentative date for LaVerne’s memorial service will be June 3, 2021, 10:00 a.m., at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN., followed by a celebration of life at Marie’s house. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas.

