Cleveland Chamber announces year’s top awards

Every year, the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s membership picks the winners of the Chamber’s award for top business, non-profit, volunteer and ambassador. This year’s awards were announced on Friday, March 26, at the Chamber’s annual gala, held this year in the gym at Calvary Baptist Church. It was moved to this location after the Cleveland Civic Center sustained damage during the winter storm.

“These award recipients were voted on by chamber membership and are an exemplary representation of the community as a whole,” said Victoria Good in a preface to announcing the first award.

The first award of the evening went to Diane Mayhew for Chamber Ambassador of the Year. Mayhew is a realtor with Design Realty Group and is a frequent volunteer and promoter of the Chamber. Good said that Mayhew consistently donates her time and energy to the Chamber by volunteering for events throughout the year.

Diane Mayhew is the Ambassador of the Year for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. Pictured with her are Will Carter, representing U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, and Chamber Chief Operating Officer Jim Carson (center).

Good Promotions, owned by Kristi Warren Harris, is the Business of the Year for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. Pictured with her are Will Carter, representing U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, and Chamber Chief Operating Officer Jim Carson (right).

The Health Center of Southeast Texas is the 2020 Non-Profit of the Year for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. The award was announced on Friday, March 26. Representing the HCSET is Steve Racciato (center). Presenting the awards were Will Carter, representing U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, and Chamber Chief Operating Officer Jim Carson.

Business of the Year went to Good Promotions, owned by Kristi Warren Harris.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, they organized a T-shirt fundraiser showcasing several local businesses and gave a large portion of the sales back to those business during a time when many others were forced to close,” Good said. “At the same time, they provided free banners to people in businesses around town, displaying uplifting Bible verses in an effort to lift the community spirit.”

The Health Center of Southeast Texas was picked as the Non-Profit of the Year for providing affordable healthcare on a sliding scale payment system, and providing routine care to elderly and nursing home residents and continually giving back to the community in “big ways,” Good said.

HCSET donated 1,000 backpacks to last year’s City of Cleveland Back-to-School event and frequently supports the Chamber through various fundraisers and events.

“We also appreciate that their marketing director, Melanie Strickland, is one of our Chamber ambassadors,” Good said.

Raelene Atkinson with Emergency Hospital Systems earned the Jean Noble McAdams Volunteer of the Year Award through service to the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. She attends most meetings, luncheons and events, helping however she can. Pictured with her are Will Carter, representing U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, and Chamber Chief Operating Officer Jim Carson.

Rev. Brad Dancer with Rural Shade Baptist Church in Tarkington was picked as recipient of the Alfred G. Anderson Citizen of the Year Award through the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. Dancer (center) was praised for his efforts to feed the community through the church’s food bank. Pictured with him are Will Carter, representing U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, and Chamber Chief Operating Officer Jim Carson (right).

Camille Landry with Full Scope Pest Control holds the Chairman’s Choice Award that was presented to her at the March 26 gala for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. She was picked for the award by Victoria Good, the former chamber board chairman. Pictured presenting the award is Chamber Chief Operating Officer Jim Carson.

The Jean Noble McAdams Volunteer of the Year award went to Raelene Atkinson with Emergency Hospital Systems. She was picked for the award because she attends most meetings, luncheons and events, and is ready and willing to help whenever and wherever she is needed, Good said.

Atkinson helped set up booths and coordinated additional volunteers for the Chamber’s Rock N Ride, Outdoor Expo and other community events.

“Her positive attitude is encouraging to others and she is a wonder asset to the committees she serves on, including the ambassador committee, the Chamber board of directors and the Lions Club,” Good said.

In recent years, the Chamber has adopted a campaign that not only encourages people to shop local, but to worship local and volunteer local. The campaign was the idea of Rev. Brad Dancer, pastor of Rural Shade Baptist Church in Tarkington. Through the church, Dancer has helped organize a regular food giveaway that helps feed hundreds of residents in the community each week.

In announcing Dancer being selected for the Alfred G. Anderson Citizen of the Year award, Good explained that Dancer had created the campaign after Hurricane Harvey.

“The slogan – Buy Local, Worship Local and Volunteer Local – encourages the greater Cleveland community to spend their time and money here in our area to improve the economy and encourage our growth, which was especially needed last year at the beginning of the pandemic,” Good said. “The recipient of this award spends an immeasurable amount of time giving back to the Tarkington community. He and his church give away thousands of pounds of food every week to those in need.”

Outgoing board members Patti Foster, Randy Peery and Charlie Rice were presented with awards recognizing their service to the Chamber Board of Directors.

Good also announced her pick for the Chairman’s Choice Award, which recognizes a person with an outstanding record of service to the Chamber over the last year. This year’s award went to Camille Landry with Full Scope Pest Control.

Victoria Good, former board chairman for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, announces the awards at the Chamber’s annual membership gala on March 26.

Emergency Hospital Systems presented Awards of Appreciation to Cleveland Police Department and Cleveland Fire Department prior to the start of the Cleveland Chamber of Commerce gala on March 26. Patti Foster with Emergency Hospital Systems, said the awards were for the public service these organizations provided to the Cleveland community throughout the year and particularly during the pandemic. Representing the organizations are Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard and Cleveland Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Roger Brookes.

Victoria Good is presented a Chairman’s Gavel from the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce and a honorary gavel from the Texas House of Representatives. Presenting the Chamber award is Jim Carson, chief operating officer for the chamber.

West Smith began his term as board chairman for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce this year.

Charlie Rice (right) with My Work Spot accepts a plaque of appreciation for his service to the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce as chairman of the board. Presenting the award is Jim Carson, chief operating officer for the chamber.

Patti Foster, chief operating officer for Emergency Hospital Systems, accepts a plaque in recognition of her service on the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Presenting the plaque is Jim Carson, chief operating officer for the chamber.

Randy Peery (right) accepts a plaque of appreciation for his service on the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce board of directors from Chamber Chief Operating Officer Jim Carson during the Chamber’s annual gala on Friday, March 26.

