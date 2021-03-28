Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 25, 2021:

Wahus, Van Everett – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Smith, Jonathan Matthew Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Hollomon, Harley David – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Alexander, Katheryn Ivy – Murder

Rubio-Rios, Jose – No Driver’s License

Luthi, Edward Dean Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mouton, Alford Issac Anthony – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous: Victim Under 14

Fagan, Ronnie Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Ramos-Centeno, Angie – Possession of Marijuana

Trench-Laborde, Cameron Demar – Assault/Family Violence

