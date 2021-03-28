Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 25, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 25, 2021:

  • Wahus, Van Everett – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Smith, Jonathan Matthew Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Hollomon, Harley David – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Alexander, Katheryn Ivy – Murder
  • Rubio-Rios, Jose – No Driver’s License
  • Luthi, Edward Dean Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Mouton, Alford Issac Anthony – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous: Victim Under 14
  • Fagan, Ronnie Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Ramos-Centeno, Angie – Possession of Marijuana
  • Trench-Laborde, Cameron Demar – Assault/Family Violence
