Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 24, 2021:

Olveras, Moises Aturo – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Smith, Cecil Ernest – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Culpepper, Justin Wayne – Criminal Trespass and Public Intoxication

Hebert, Orrin Tyler – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Silva, Juan Diego – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Revocation of Community Supervision-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Thomas, William Ryan – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Rider Not Secured By Safety Belt

Lester, Raymond Dwayne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Assault on a Public Servant

Culpepper, Justin Wayne

Hebert, Orrin Tyler

Lester, Raymond Dwayne

Olveras, Moises Aturo

Silva, Juan Diego

Smith, Cecil Ernest

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

