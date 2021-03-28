Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 24, 2021:
- Olveras, Moises Aturo – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Smith, Cecil Ernest – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Culpepper, Justin Wayne – Criminal Trespass and Public Intoxication
- Hebert, Orrin Tyler – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Silva, Juan Diego – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Revocation of Community Supervision-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Thomas, William Ryan – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Rider Not Secured By Safety Belt
- Lester, Raymond Dwayne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Assault on a Public Servant