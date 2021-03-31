Dolores Lirette Talley Alam, 81, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was born on January 19, 1940 in Baytown, Texas to Willie Dee Talley and Virginia Lizabeth Reeves. She graduated from Lee High School in 1958 and was proud of still being active with her classmates. Dolores was a member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Crosby where she previously taught bible school. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Dolores loved learning about technology and using her laptop, dancing, and watching movies, especially horror movies. She was a huge fan of the Walking Dead and Breaking Bad. Dolores loved going out to eat and enjoying the company of her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, John E Leonard Alam; parents, Willie and Virginia Talley; and sons, Miles Brady Alam and Bruce Wayne Hunt.

She is survived by her children, C.J. Alam and wife Tammy, Terrie O’Callaghan and husband Edward, Lisa Cream and husband Speedy, Melvin Alam, Wendi Reat and husband Strobe, and Tima Griffin and husband Troy; grandchildren, Jenica and Chris, Caley and Justin, Kevin and Melissa, Kelly and Karen, Kory and Sarah, Angie and Matt, Chad, Trey, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Emma , Jaxton, Vivian, Jaylen, Kelsey, Knox, Spencer, Amber, Roxy, Casey, and Tate; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. James House Nursing Home, where she lived for 6 years, for always being so compassionate and kind. They would also like to thank Faith Community Hospice for their love and care.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Sterling Funeral Home Dayton, 602 N. Main St.,Dayton, TX 77535. Funeral services will begin at 1:00pm. Interment will follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, 2421 Hwy 146 S., Dayton, TX 77535.

