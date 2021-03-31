JoAnn Carline Smith, 60, of Porter, passed away March 27, 2021 at home with her family. JoAnn was born August 8, 1960 in Houston to parents Rudolph Kimmel and Edna Mae Browning.

JoAnn spent most of her life in Porter and graduated from Humble High School. She was an accomplished artist and craftsman. She loved working with her hands. JoAnn enjoyed singing and listening to music, watching Star Trek, and was a loyal fan of the Houston Oilers, Texans, and Astros.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frankie Ellis, and her brother, Randy Kimmel. JoAnn is survived by her children, Kelley Speer and husband Adam, Sarah Kimmel and fiancé Alex Ruiz, and youngest, Phoenix Ellis; grandchildren, Waylon Speer, Garrison Speer and Charlotte Jo Speer; siblings, Barbara Boles and Ronald Kimmel; nieces and nephews, Shawnda, Angie, Kristen, Bubba, Brandon and Amanda; numerous cousins whom she loved; as well as other friends and relatives.

Graveside services for JoAnn will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at Tetter Cemetery, off of Cypresswood Dr., Humble, Texas under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

