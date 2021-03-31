Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 28, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 28, 2021:
- Thomas, Cedric Joseph II – Assault
- Izaguirre, Dustin – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Appear
- Gay, Darlene Michelle – Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Hughey, Steve Allen – Possession of Marijuana and Parole Violation
- Scogin, Preston Ramsey – Possession of Marijuana and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Johnson, Blake Aaron – Burglary of Habitation (two counts) and Theft of Property
- Collums, Johnny Ray – Assault/Family Violence