Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 28, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 28, 2021:

  • Thomas, Cedric Joseph II – Assault
  • Izaguirre, Dustin – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Appear
  • Gay, Darlene Michelle – Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Hughey, Steve Allen – Possession of Marijuana and Parole Violation
  • Scogin, Preston Ramsey – Possession of Marijuana and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Johnson, Blake Aaron – Burglary of Habitation (two counts) and Theft of Property
  • Collums, Johnny Ray – Assault/Family Violence
