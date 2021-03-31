Cleveland ISD employee killed in car crash

Debra Leasman, an employee with Cleveland ISD, was killed Wednesday morning in a traffic accident in San Jacinto County. Leasman, 69, was the longtime secretary for Cleveland Middle School.

Cleveland ISD released the following statement about Leasman’s passing:

“It is with great sadness that Cleveland ISD informs our community and stakeholders that Mrs. Debra Leasman, longtime secretary at our Cleveland Middle School campus, passed away this morning in a traffic accident. We will have counselors throughout the day on our middle school campus for our students and staff.”

Leasman joined Cleveland ISD in 2001 as a paraprofessional at the Eastside Elementary campus. In 2009, she was promoted to principal secretary at Cleveland Middle School where she remained until the time of her passing.

“Mrs. Leasman has touched the lives of our students, teachers and staff for 30-plus years, with 20 of those years in Cleveland ISD,” the statement continues.

The District asks that the community keeps the family of Mrs. Leasman and the entire Cleveland ISD family in your thoughts and prayers.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on FM 945 in San Jacinto County, about eight miles east of Cleveland.

According to Sgt. Stephanie Davis, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, for an unknown reason, Leasman’s vehicle, a 2002 GMC Yukon, crossed the center dividing line into the southbound lane of traffic. The vehicle continued off the roadway and struck a tree. Upon impact, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Leasman was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Randy Ellisor. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Davis said the accident investigation is continuing and there are no additional details at this time.

