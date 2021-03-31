Texas Trooper Chad Walker has died following roadside ambush

It is with great sadness the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the death of a Highway Patrol Trooper following a shooting incident in Limestone County.

Trooper Chad Walker, 38, was stopping to assist a driver near Mexia, Texas, around 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 26, when he was shot multiple times. Trooper Walker was transported to Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, where he later died from his injuries.

“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

Trooper Walker was a loving husband and father to four children. He is a second generation peace officer. His career in law enforcement began in 2003 with the Groesbeck Police Department and continued as a member of the Athens Police Department, Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office and Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Trooper Walker joined DPS in 2015 and was stationed in Groesbeck. He is the 223rd DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

In his final lifesaving act, Trooper Walker’s organs were donated to save others. Funeral services for Trooper Walker are still pending at this time.

