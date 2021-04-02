Candlelight vigil honoring victims of crime and child abuse to be held April 22 in Cleveland

The Office of Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman has issued a county-wide invitation to attend the candlelight vigil for crime victims and child abuse victims which will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Cleveland Senior Citizen Organization located at 220 Peach Ave, Cleveland, Texas 77327.

The purpose of the vigil is to help the public honor victims of crime, their families and those who serve them and to alert the public to the realities of crime and express hope for a less violent future. The vigil is a part of the local observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which is scheduled for the week of April 18 to April 24, 2021.

The theme of Crime Victims’ Rights Week this year is “Support Victims, Build Trust, Engage Communities.” This theme will be observed by thousands of victim service and allied professional organizations and agencies across the United States.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week will be observed across our nation by victims and survivors and the professionals and volunteers who assist them. It is a time to honor crime victims and our nation’s progress in advancing their rights. This year’s theme celebrates the reason behind that progress and the ideal of serving all victims.

Another very important purpose of the vigil is to commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month which is the month of April. It is a time to focus on ways not only to protect children but also to prevent abuse from occurring. This is an opportunity to make a difference in young lives. It is hoped that this vigil will impress upon everyone that every child is entitled to be loved and that preventing child abuse is the responsibility of all citizens.

Child Abuse Prevention Month is an opportunity to highlight the role we all can play to support parents and families. During the month of April – and throughout the year as we raise awareness regarding child abuse prevention – our attention is best focused on prevention efforts that create healthier environments for children.

For more information about Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Child Abuse Prevention Month, and/or the upcoming Candlelight Vigil on April 22, 2021, call Victim Assistance Coordinator Brenda Sanchez at the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office 936-336-4609.

