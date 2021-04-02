Sponsors step up to donate candy-filled eggs to Saturday’s Bunny Blast in Cleveland

The City of Cleveland and volunteers with the Unity Committee of Cleveland have spent the last few weeks getting ready for this year’s Bunny Blast, a free Easter egg hunt set to take place Saturday, April 3, at the Old City Park, 320 Hubert St. The hunt will begin at 9 a.m. sharp, so if you plan to attend with your children, arrive early so you don’t miss out.

Thousands of eggs will be up for grabs at the hunt, including prize eggs that can be exchanged for gifts. The park will be sectioned off for four groups – ages 0-3, 4-7, 8-12 and special needs.

Prizes for the event are being donated by McWilliams and Son Heating and Air Conditioning.

Over the last few days, donations of candy-filled plastic eggs have come in from Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire, District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness, Larry Allen Construction and Allen Dumpster Rental and Bluebonnet News. The City also donated thousands of eggs toward the event.

The Easter Bunny is set to arrive on a Cleveland fire truck a few minutes before the start of the event. He will be on hand after the event for photos. Please bring your camera or cell phone to take photos of your children with the Easter Bunny. Your child should also have his or her own Easter basket as none will be provided at the event.

To reach the park from Washington Ave. in Cleveland, turn west onto W. Houston St. (the road that runs beside Church’s Chicken). Follow W. Houston St. past First Baptist Church. Park along the streets or wherever space is available and then walk north on Jordan Ave. or Dunnam Ave. The park should be visible from the corner of W. Houston and Dunnam streets, and Jordan Ave. and W. Houston Street.

Brent Allen with Allen’s Dumpster Rental and Larry Allen with Larry Allen Construction donated eggs for Bunny Blast.

