Fire destroys Hardin home

Fire swept through a home on CR 2006 in the Coronado Acres subdivision south of Hardin around 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 2, destroying the structure and damaging all of its contents.

The fire was first reported by neighbors after they saw smoke and heard popping noises coming from the garage area, according to Nat Holcomb, assistant fire marshal for Liberty County.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread from the garage to other parts of the house. Within a couple of hours, firefighters brought the blaze under control, but the home will be a complete loss, Holcomb said.

The family who lived there were not home at the time. The family’s dog was the only fire victim, Holcomb said, adding that the deceased dog was found in the garage area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Holcomb suspects the source was a faulty electrical appliance or the home’s electrical wiring.

Firefighters with ESD No. 7 (Hardin Fire and Rescue) were assisted by Liberty Fire Department and ESD No. 3 (Hull-Daisetta Fire and Rescue).

According to Holcomb, the home was insured.

Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire on CR 2006 in the Coronado Acres community south of Hardin. No persons were home at the time of the fire.

