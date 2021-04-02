Splendora couple arrested for multiple sex offenses

A Splendora couple, Dale Warren Conner Jr., 23, and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Cheyenne Ellen Richardson, are facing multiple sexual charges after their arrests on March 31, authorities say.

The investigation into the couple began on March 25 after LCSO Lead Investigator Sean Mitchell received information from a creditable source that the pair were involved in several sexual crimes including human trafficking, sexual abuse of a child and bestiality, according to a statement from Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Conner, Dale Warren Jr.

Richardson, Cheyenne Ellen

“As the investigation continued, Investigator Mitchell secured additional evidence on these charges and warrants of arrest were issued by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Judge Larry Wilburn.

On Wednesday, March 31, Dale Conner Jr. surrendered himself to authorities and was placed in the county jail with his combined bonds set at $90,000.

On the same day, Cheyenne Richardson surrendered herself to the Hurst Police Department in north Texas and will be transferred later back to Liberty County. She is charged with Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault of a Child. Bonds for Richardson are set at $40,000 total.

According to Mitchell, the investigation is still ongoing with possible additional charges at a later date.

