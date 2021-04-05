City of Cleveland hosts annual Bunny Blast

The Tenth Annual Bunny Blast was held on Saturday at the Old City Park in Cleveland. Thousands of candy-filled plastic eggs were up for grabs, though fewer children attended this year than in previous years. Organizers suspect that concerns about the pandemic or the threat of rain kept families from attending.
The children who attended filled their baskets with eggs, including the lucky 15 children who found golden prize eggs that resulted in a prize basket with toys and surprises. The prize baskets were donated by McWilliams and Son Heating and Air Conditioning.
The eggs were donated by the City of Cleveland, Bluebonnet News, Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness, Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire, Larry Allen Construction and Allen Dumpster Rental.
Bunny Blast is an annual event hosted by the Unity Committee of Cleveland and the City of Cleveland. Working together, these two groups also host the annual Treat Street for Halloween, the Fourth of July fireworks show and Clean Up Cleveland.
For more information on being a part of the Unity Committee, call Ashleigh Broussard at the Cleveland Civic Center at 281-592-2395.