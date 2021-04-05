City of Cleveland hosts annual Bunny Blast

The Tenth Annual Bunny Blast was held on Saturday at the Old City Park in Cleveland. Thousands of candy-filled plastic eggs were up for grabs, though fewer children attended this year than in previous years. Organizers suspect that concerns about the pandemic or the threat of rain kept families from attending.

The children who attended filled their baskets with eggs, including the lucky 15 children who found golden prize eggs that resulted in a prize basket with toys and surprises. The prize baskets were donated by McWilliams and Son Heating and Air Conditioning.

The eggs were donated by the City of Cleveland, Bluebonnet News, Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness, Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire, Larry Allen Construction and Allen Dumpster Rental.

Bunny Blast is an annual event hosted by the Unity Committee of Cleveland and the City of Cleveland. Working together, these two groups also host the annual Treat Street for Halloween, the Fourth of July fireworks show and Clean Up Cleveland.

For more information on being a part of the Unity Committee, call Ashleigh Broussard at the Cleveland Civic Center at 281-592-2395.

Children run to grab eggs at Bunny Blast in Cleveland on Saturday.

A suspicious-looking creature tries to blend in with children at Bunny Blast. When confronted by Unity Committee member Lance Blackwell, the creature only said, “Raawwrrr.” It was all in good fun as everyone knew it was Michael Jeude, the husband of Jennifer Jeude, deputy city secretary for the City of Cleveland.

Ella Harkness, the daughter of Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness and District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, was fearless with the Easter Bunny. Ella’s twin brother, Hudson, was less interested in having his photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

Joyce Knierim (left) hands out prize baskets that were donated to Bunny Blast by McWilliams and Son Heating and Air Conditioning. Dakotah Pierce was one of the 15 lucky children to find a golden egg to win a prize.

Hudson Harkness, the son of Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness and District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, hunts for eggs at Bunny Blast in Cleveland on Saturday.

Laci Pierce brought her 2-year-old son, Dakotah, to Bunny Blast in Cleveland on Saturday. Pierce is a deputy constable for Pct. 5 and works as a paramedic for Allegiance EMS.

Children scramble for eggs at Bunny Blast on Saturday in Cleveland. Thousands of candy-filled plastic eggs were up for grabs.

Kids at Bunny Blast on Saturday were surprised to see a dinosaur making an appearance.

Earl Wilmoth brought his grandsons to Bunny Blast on Saturday in Cleveland.

Cleveland Fire Department arrives at the Old City Park with the Easter Bunny prior to the start of Bunny Blast on Saturday.

