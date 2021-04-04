Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 2, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 2, 2021:

  • Montanez-Casillas, Jesus Manuel – Abandon/Endanger Child and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Reed, Andrea Lenay – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Seik, Cory Andrew – Possession of Marijuana
  • Estrada, Rafael Francisco Javier – Unlawful Carrying Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Davis, Gregory Demar – Money Laundering
  • Wyatt, Anthony Charles – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
  • Davila, Pedro Jose Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Wolfe, Dwayne Casey – Speeding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Davila, Pedro Jose Jr.
  • Davis, Gregory Demar
  • Estrada, Rafael Francisco Javier
  • Montanez-Casilla, Jesus Manuel
  • Seik, Cory Andrew
  • Wolfe, Dwayne Casey
  • Wyatt, Anthony Charles
  • Reed, Andrea Lenay

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.