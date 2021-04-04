Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 2, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 2, 2021:

Montanez-Casillas, Jesus Manuel – Abandon/Endanger Child and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Reed, Andrea Lenay – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Seik, Cory Andrew – Possession of Marijuana

Estrada, Rafael Francisco Javier – Unlawful Carrying Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Davis, Gregory Demar – Money Laundering

Wyatt, Anthony Charles – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Davila, Pedro Jose Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Wolfe, Dwayne Casey – Speeding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

