Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 2, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 2, 2021:
- Montanez-Casillas, Jesus Manuel – Abandon/Endanger Child and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Reed, Andrea Lenay – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Seik, Cory Andrew – Possession of Marijuana
- Estrada, Rafael Francisco Javier – Unlawful Carrying Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Davis, Gregory Demar – Money Laundering
- Wyatt, Anthony Charles – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
- Davila, Pedro Jose Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Wolfe, Dwayne Casey – Speeding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility